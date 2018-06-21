NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets continued their rebuilding process in the NBA draft Thursday night, going selecting Dzanan Musa with the 29th overall pick.

The 19-year-old from Bosnia and Herzegovina spent the last three seasons with KK Cedevita, leading them to the Croatian League championship.

Musa, at 6-foot-9, averaged 13.3 points and shot 46.2 percent from the field in 30 league games.

The Nets, who have invested a lot in their international scouting department since New Zealand-born general manager Sean Marks took over in February 2016, selected Latvian forward Rodions Kurucs with the 40th overall pick.

The 6-foot-9 prospect, tabbed by draft experts in years past as a first-round selection, sat mostly on the bench for Barcelona in the Spanish ACB League and in Euroleague competition this past season, averaging 1.4 points in 10 games.

Brooklyn also drafted at the 45th spot, taking Kentucky shooting guard Hamidou Diallo, and traded his rights to the Charlotte Hornets as part Wednesday’s deal for Dwight Howard, who is expected to be bought out by the Nets.



