Orlando Magic (20-27, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (25-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts Orlando trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Nets are 13-11 on their home court. Brooklyn is seventh in the NBA shooting 36.4 percent from downtown, led by Joe Harris shooting 47.5 percent from 3-point range.

The Magic have gone 8-14 away from home. Orlando is eighth in the league giving up 107.8 points and holding opponents to 46 percent shooting. The Nets earned a victory in the last meeting between these two teams on Jan. 18. D’Angelo Russell led Brooklyn with 40 points and Aaron Gordon led Orlando with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is averaging 19.2 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Nets. Jarrett Allen is shooting 57.8 percent and has averaged 12 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Nikola Vucevic ranks first on the Magic with 20.5 points and averages 12.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists. D.J. Augustin is shooting 47.2 percent and has averaged 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 106.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

Nets: 8-2, averaging 116.2 points, 49 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Nets Injuries: Dzanan Musa: out (shoulder), Caris LeVert: out (right foot dislocation), Jared Dudley: out (left hamstring), Allen Crabbe: out (knee).

Magic Injuries: Aaron Gordon: day to day (sore lower back), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

