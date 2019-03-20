Indiana Pacers’ Bojan Bogdanovic drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks’ Nikola Mirotic (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Milwaukee. (Aaron Gash/Associated Press)

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Nikola Mirotic is out indefinitely an examination of his left thumb revealed a sprain and a fracture.

Since being acquired by the Bucks on Feb. 7, Mirotic has played in 14 games with three starts. He is averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.9 minutes per game for the NBA-leading Bucks.

Milwaukee announced the injury a few hours before Wednesday night’s game at Cleveland.

Earlier this week, the Bucks signed guard Tim Frazier to shore up their backcourt with Malcolm Brogdon out indefinitely with a plantar fascia tear in his right foot. Brogdon started 64 games this season for Milwaukee.

