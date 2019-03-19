Milwaukee Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon (13) drives between Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges and Nicolas Batum (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won, 131-114. (Aaron Gash/Associated Press)

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks signed guard Tim Frazier on Tuesday as they try to shore up their backcourt with Malcolm Brogdon out indefinitely with a plantar fascia tear in his right foot.

The 28-year-old Frazier played 47 games this season for the New Orleans Pelicans and averaged 5.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game. He was waived Feb. 28.

The 6-foot guard from Penn State has played with Philadelphia, Portland, New Orleans and Washington over his five seasons in the NBA and holds career averages of 5.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 233 games. Frazier appeared in four preseason games for Milwaukee this season but was waived Oct. 15. Terms of his latest deal were not released.

Brogdon started 64 games for the NBA-leading Bucks, averaging a career-high 15.6 points. The 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year is shooting 50.5 percent from the field, 42.6 percent from 3-point range and an NBA-leading 92.8 percent from the free throw line.

