CHICAGO — Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. has left the game against the Boston Celtics because of a strained lower left leg.

The team announced Saturday he would not return before the start of the second half. Porter missed all four shots and did not score.

The Bulls acquired Porter from Washington for Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis on Feb. 6.

