Chicago Bulls coach Jim Boylen gestures to his team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Pelicans won 125-120. (David Banks/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls insist they remain committed to keeping coach Jim Boylen beyond this season and that he is delivering the way they anticipated despite their poor record.

Executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson says the Bulls “absolutely” plan to retain him. He says Boylen is doing the right things and is “promoting the right message to our players.”

The front office also took the blame for signing Jabari Parker last summer in a failed experiment. He was traded along with Bobby Portis and a protected 2023 second-round draft pick to Washington for Otto Porter Jr. on Wednesday.

Paxson says signing Parker “didn’t work out for either party.”

