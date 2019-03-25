Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, center, handles the ball between Memphis Grizzlies forwards Ivan Rabb, left, and Bruno Caboclo (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 25, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (Brandon Dill/Associated Press)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bruno Caboclo scored a career-high 24 points, Tyler Dorsey added 21 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-103 on Monday night.

Delon Wright finished with 18 points and a career-best 13 assists for the Grizzlies. Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 14 rebounds.

All five starters finished in double figures as the Grizzlies ended a two-game slide.

Paul George led the Thunder with 30 points and 12 rebounds, while Dennis Schroder added 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Russell Westbrook finished with 16 points and seven assists, but was just 6 of 20 from the field and missed five of his six 3-point attempts.

Oklahoma City lost for the fifth time in six games.

The Grizzlies, who have struggled at times in the third quarter, stretched their lead to 18 with a 19-7 rally to open the second half. With the lead at 73-55, Thunder coach Billy Donovan called timeout.

At that point, Westbrook was 2 of 13.

He would start taking over the Thunder offense, getting to the basket and making his next four shots. That cut into the Memphis lead before the Grizzlies held an 86-78 advantage heading into the fourth.

Memphis pushed it to 103-90 after Dorsey connected on a 3-pointer with 4:42 left. The Thunder never got closer than seven down the stretch.

TIP-INS

Thunder: This was the second game of a two-game road trip, the last multiple-game stint away from home for Oklahoma City this season. .The loss ended a nine-game winning streak for Oklahoma City over Memphis. . C Steven Adams was limited to two points, making only one of his seven shots.

Grizzlies: Starting PG Mike Conley (left thigh soreness) and reserve C Joakim Noah (right knee soreness) sat out. . Hit their first seven shots of the game. . Had not defeated the Thunder since Dec. 29, 2016. . Caboclo’s previous career high was 16 points on Feb. 7 at Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Grizzlies: Host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

