Memphis Grizzlies (23-36, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Memphis face off in non-conference action.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-22 at home. Cleveland is 4-33 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Grizzlies have gone 9-21 away from home. Memphis is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring averaging 100.6 points per game while shooting 45 percent. The Grizzlies won the last meeting between these two squads 95-87 on Dec. 26. Marc Gasol led the way with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquese Chriss leads the Cavaliers with 2.2 made 3-pointers and averages 14.3 points while shooting 56.3 percent from beyond the arc. Jordan Clarkson has averaged 19.2 points and 5 rebounds while shooting 43.3 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Mike Conley has averaged 19.9 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Avery Bradley is shooting 53.2 percent and has averaged 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 100.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 106.1 points, 47.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Cavaliers Injuries: John Henson: out (wrist), Tristan Thompson: out (foot).

Grizzlies Injuries: Tyler Dorsey: day to day (knee), Jonas Valanciunas: out (personal), Jevon Carter: day to day (knee), Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Joakim Noah: day to day (heel), Kyle Anderson: out (right shoulder soreness).

