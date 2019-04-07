San Antonio Spurs (46-34, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (19-61, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland aims to break its eight-game skid when the Cavaliers play San Antonio.

The Cavaliers have gone 13-26 in home games. Cleveland is 5-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spurs have gone 15-25 away from home. San Antonio is the top team in the Western Conference shooting 39.3 percent from downtown. Davis Bertans paces the Spurs shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 11.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Collin Sexton is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 22.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs averaging 21.4 points and has added 6.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. LaMarcus Aldridge has averaged 21.5 points and totaled 9.8 rebounds while shooting 52.7 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 110.5 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 5.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 110.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points on 51.4 percent shooting.

Cavaliers Injuries: Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Nik Stauskas: day to day (back), John Henson: out (wrist), Tristan Thompson: out (rest).

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee), Marco Belinelli: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.