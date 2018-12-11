CLEVELAND — Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson could miss a month with a sprained left foot.

Thompson got hurt during Monday night’s 108-92 loss in Milwaukee. He made 6 of 7 shots and added six rebounds in 18 minutes before he twisted his foot in the third quarter.

The team says Thompson will be out for a minimum of two weeks, and his status will updated “as appropriate.”

He’s averaging 12 points and a career-high 11.6 rebounds in 27 games.

Thompson’s injury is the latest setback for the struggling Cavaliers, who are still without All-Star forward Kevin Love. He’s been out most of the season following toe surgery and is not expected back until sometime in January.

Cleveland is 6-21 heading into Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks.



Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Milwaukee. (Morry Gash/Associated Press)

