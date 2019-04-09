FILE - In this March 24, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee. Drew said he has not spoken with the club’s front office about his future with the team. Drew, who became Cleveland’s coach when Tyronn Lue was fired in October after six games, said before a game Sunday, April 7, 2019, against San Antonio, said the sides decided to wait until the season ends before discussing what is next. (Morry Gash, File/Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — Larry Drew did his best coaching the Cavaliers through a troubling season, but doesn’t know if it was enough to keep his job.

Before the season finale on Tuesday night, Drew said “let’s hope not” when asked if it was last game as Cleveland’s coach. The 61-year-old Drew took over seven games into the season after Tyronn Lue was fired, and led the Cavs through a season filled with injuries and losses.

Drew said he plans to meet with general manager Koby Altman in a few days to discuss his future. The two have not scheduled a meeting.

The Cavs gave Drew a raise when he replaced Lue and the team has an option on the coach for next season.

Drew feels proud that he was able to develop several of Cleveland’s young players, including rookie point guard Collin Sexton.

“I can clearly say that I checked the boxes of what I had to accomplish,” Drew said. “I’m comfortable with what took place.”

