New York Knicks’ Lance Thomas (42) defends Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in New York. (Frank Franklin II/Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — Star forward Kevin Love will rest his surgically repaired left foot when the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Detroit Pistons.

Love still isn’t ready to play in back-to-back games and with Cleveland scheduled to host Orlando on Sunday, the team is remaining conservative with his minutes and won’t play the 30-year-old in Saturday’s matchup with the Pistons.

Love scored 26 points in 28 minutes in Thursday’s win against the New York Knicks — his fourth straight game.

The Cavs have steadily increased Love’s playing time since he came back from the operation, which kept the five-time All-Star out of 50 games. He scored 32 points against Memphis in his fourth game since returning.

Love is averaging 18.6 points and 10.7 rebounds in 10 games this season.

Love’s absence combined with Tristan Thompson (foot) and Ante Zizic (concussion) out will make it tough for the Cavs to handle Pistons center Andre Drummond.

