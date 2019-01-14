Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson grapple for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Cedi Osman scored 20 points, Collin Sexton added 17 and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended a 12-game losing streak with a 101-95 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Tristan Thompson had 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Alec Burks had 17 points and 13 rebounds as the short-handed Cavaliers split the two-game season series by forcing the Lakers into a halfcourt game.

Kyle Kuzma had 29 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, who have lost two straight and five of their past seven. Brandon Ingram scored 22 points and Lonzo Ball had 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Los Angeles was 7 for 34 on 3-pointers and had 11 fast-break points.

Burks delivered an emphatic dunk after Ingram couldn’t handle a defensive rebound to help the Cavaliers re-establish control after Kuzma scored five straight to cut the Cavaliers’ lead to 84-79 midway though the four quarter.

Sexton drove for a layup and Osman hit a floater during a quick 6-0 run, which allowed the Cavaliers to hold off another late push by the Lakers. Kuzma hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining to trim the margin to 96-93, but Burks made both free throws with 16 to play.

The Cavaliers had a 10-0 run in the third quarter after Kuzma hit a floater to pull the Lakers within 51-50 early in the period. Burks and Osman hit 3-pointers to bookend the push, and Cleveland was able to sustain the 10-point margin going into the fourth by holding Los Angeles to 8-for-26 shooting.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Rodney Hood had 18 points. ... Osman scored eight of the Cavaliers’ first 13 points. ... The Cavaliers made 56 percent of their shots in the first quarter (14-for-25 shooting).

Lakers: Los Angeles was 16 for 27 from the free-throw line. ... Michael Beasley had eight of the Lakers’ 20 bench points. ... The Lakers starters were a combined 28-of-66 shooting.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit Portland on Wednesday.

Lakers: Host Chicago on Tuesday.

