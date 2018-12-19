BOSTON — Celtics center Aron Baynes will be out indefinitely after breaking a bone in his left hand against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Baynes blocked a pass, shook his hand in visible pain and walked off the court straight to the locker room during a timeout early in the opening quarter. He was followed by member of the team’s medical staff.

