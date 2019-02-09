Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving (11) drives past Los Angeles Clippers’ Garrett Temple (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Michael Dwyer/Associated Press)

BOSTON — Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving sprained his right knee in the second quarter Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers and was declared out for the rest of the game.

Irving had 14 points in 14 minutes before leaving the game.

The Celtics led 74-53 at the half.

Irving appeared to injure himself with about five minutes left in the second quarter while weaving through traffic on defense.

