Sacramento Kings (33-33, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (41-27, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Sacramento face off in non-conference action.

The Celtics have gone 24-10 in home games. Boston ranks sixth in the league with 26.4 assists per game, led by Kyrie Irving averaging 7.0.

The Kings have gone 13-19 away from home. Sacramento is seventh in the NBA scoring 51.1 points in the paint per game, led by Willie Cauley-Stein averaging 9.9. The two teams meet for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Irving leads the Celtics with 2.6 made 3-pointers and averages 23.4 points while shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc. Al Horford has averaged 6.4 rebounds and added 14.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Boston.

De’Aaron Fox leads the Kings averaging 17.5 points and is adding 3.7 rebounds. Buddy Hield has averaged 23.6 points and six rebounds while shooting 39.8 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 115.5 points, 47.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Celtics: 4-6, averaging 108.5 points, 41.3 rebounds, 26 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart: day to day (illness), Daniel Theis: day to day (illness), Jayson Tatum: day to day (shoulder).

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

