Oklahoma City Thunder (33-18, third in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (33-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Boston comes into a matchup with Oklahoma City as winners of three consecutive games.

The Celtics are 21-6 on their home court. Boston is fifth in the league shooting 36.9 percent from deep, led by Marcus Morris shooting 41.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Thunder are 16-11 in road games. Oklahoma City ranks third in the NBA with 48.1 rebounds per game, led by Russell Westbrook averaging 10.9. The Celtics earned a victory in the previous matchup between these two teams on Oct. 25. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 24 points and Paul George led Oklahoma City with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al Horford ranks first on the Celtics with 6.7 rebounds and averages 12.5 points. Marcus Smart is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and has scored 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Westbrook is averaging 21.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 10.9 assists for the Thunder. George has averaged 4.9 made 3-pointers and has scored 30.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 122.7 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 114.6 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points on 43.3 percent shooting.

Celtics Injuries: Jabari Bird: out (personal), Kyrie Irving: day to day (left hip strain).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.