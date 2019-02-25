Golden State Warriors (42-17, first in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (28-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Monday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors take on the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets have gone 20-10 at home. Charlotte is 3-10 in one-possession games.

The Warriors have gone 19-9 away from home. Golden State is 5-5 in one-possession games. The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker leads the Hornets with 3.3 made 3-pointers and averages 25.1 points while shooting 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. Marvin Williams is shooting 49.4 percent and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Stephen Curry has averaged 28.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Warriors. Klay Thompson has averaged 3.1 made 3-pointers and scored 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 118.8 points, 45 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 7.9 steals and eight blocks per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 44.1 percent shooting.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 107.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 20 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 48.6 percent shooting.

Warriors Injuries: Draymond Green: day to day (ankle), Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

