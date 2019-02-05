Los Angeles Clippers (29-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (26-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Tuesday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Los Angeles trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Hornets have gone 19-8 at home at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 3-8 in one-possession games.

The Clippers are 14-13 in road games. Los Angeles is eighth in the NBA scoring 50.8 points in the paint per game, led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 12.2. In their last meeting on Jan. 8, the Clippers won 128-109. Lou Williams led Los Angeles with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker has averaged 24.6 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Jeremy Lamb has scored 13.4 points and totaled 5.6 rebounds while shooting 42.3 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Tobias Harris has shot 49.3 percent and is averaging 20.7 points for the Clippers. Williams has averaged 17.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 30.8 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 108.6 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 108.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.2 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Hornets Injuries: Cody Zeller: out (hand).

Clippers Injuries: Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

