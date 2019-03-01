Charlotte Hornets (28-33, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (32-31, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to end its three-game skid with a victory against Brooklyn.

The Nets are 22-18 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is 11-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets are 21-18 against conference opponents. Charlotte is 3-10 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Nets won the last meeting between these two squads 117-115 on Feb. 23. D’Angelo Russell led the way with 40 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is averaging 20.6 points and 3.8 rebounds for the Nets. Jarrett Allen is shooting 61.2 percent and averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Kemba Walker leads the Hornets averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 25.2 points per game and shooting 35.9 percent from beyond the arc. Jeremy Lamb has averaged 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 44.0 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 110.2 points, 44.1 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 113 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, six steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Nets Injuries: Spencer Dinwiddie: day to day (torn right thumb ligaments).

Hornets Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.