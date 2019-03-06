Philadelphia 76ers (41-23, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (18-47, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Chicago and Philadelphia face off at the United Center.

The Bulls are 13-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 8-22 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The 76ers are 23-15 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is second in the Eastern Conference with 36.5 defensive rebounds per game, led by Joel Embiid averaging 11.0. In their last meeting on Oct. 18, the 76ers won 127-108. Embiid led Philadelphia with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine is shooting 46.6 percent and averaging 23.5 points. Otto Porter Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Embiid leads the 76ers averaging 27.3 points and is adding 13.5 rebounds. Tobias Harris has averaged 21.6 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 52.6 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 46 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 117.9 points, 46 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points on 48.5 percent shooting.

Bulls Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (left thumb), Denzel Valentine: out for season (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out (right toe fracture).

76ers Injuries: Zhaire Smith: out (foot), Shake Milton: out (finger), Boban Marjanovic: out (right bone bruise and sprain), Jonah Bolden: day to day (illness), Furkan Korkmaz: out (torn right meniscus), Joel Embiid: out (left knee soreness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.