Washington Wizards (30-41, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (20-52, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Chicago and Washington face off at the United Center.

The Bulls are 14-30 in conference games. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference with 49.9 points in the paint per game, led by Zach LaVine averaging 10.7.

The Wizards are 19-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference recording just 41.8 rebounds per game, led by Dwight Howard averaging 9.2. The Wizards won 134-125 in the last meeting between these two teams on Feb. 9. Bradley Beal led Washington with 31 points and LaVine led Chicago with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine leads the Bulls scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Kris Dunn has averaged 4.8 assists and 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Beal leads the Wizards averaging 26 points and is adding 5.2 rebounds. Jabari Parker is shooting 62.2 percent and has averaged 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 116.5 points, 46 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 114.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122 points on 49.4 percent shooting.

Bulls Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (shoulder), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (left thumb), Denzel Valentine: out for season (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out (right toe fracture), Zach LaVine: day to day (thigh).

Wizards Injuries: Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.