CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls and coach Jim Boylen have agreed to a contract extension.

Executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said at the end of the season that Boylen would likely get an extension. The Bulls made it official on Friday, though they did not announce the length or financial terms.

Chicago went 22-60 in one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Boylen got off to a rocky start and finished with a 17-41 record after getting promoted from assistant coach when the team fired Fred Hoiberg in December.

His first week included a team-record 56-point blowout loss and a few players raising the possibility of boycotting practice the following day. But the Bulls smoothed things over.

