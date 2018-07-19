CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have signed guard Antonio Blakeney to an NBA contract.

Undrafted out of LSU in 2017, Blakeney signed a two-way deal with the Bulls and averaged 7.9 points in 19 games while splitting time between Chicago and the G League’s Windy City Bulls. He was the G League’s Rookie of the Year, averaging 32.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists

The Bulls announced the move Thursday.

