CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have waived guard Sean Kilpatrick.

Signed in late March, Kilpatrick averaged 15.4 points in nine games for Chicago after spending time last season with the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers. He has averaged 10.3 points in four seasons after going undrafted out of Cincinnati.

The Bulls announced the move on Thursday.

