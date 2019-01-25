Los Angeles Clippers (26-22, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-37, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on Los Angeles looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Bulls have gone 5-18 at home at the United Center. Chicago is 4-7 in one-possession games.

The Clippers are 12-12 on the road. Los Angeles is 26-15 when scoring more than 100 points. The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine is averaging 22.9 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and has scored 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Tobias Harris is first on the Clippers with 21.0 points and averages 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Avery Bradley has averaged 1.8 made 3-pointers and has scored 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 107 points, 44 rebounds, 22.8 assists, six steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 105.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points on 50.2 percent shooting.

Bulls Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (left thumb), Denzel Valentine: out for season (ankle).

Clippers Injuries: Luc Mbah a Moute: day to day (knee), Danilo Gallinari: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.