Memphis Grizzlies (23-34, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (13-44, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on Memphis looking to stop its six-game home losing streak.

The Bulls are 5-23 on their home court. Chicago is 4-8 in games decided by less than four points.

The Grizzlies are 9-20 on the road. Memphis ranks second in the NBA allowing 103.4 points and holding opponents to 44.8 percent shooting. The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine leads the Bulls with 23.1 points and averages 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Lauri Markkanen has scored 21.9 points and totaled 12.6 rebounds while shooting 44.4 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Mike Conley leads the Grizzlies scoring 20.1 points and grabbing 3.4 rebounds. Justin Holiday has averaged 2.3 assists and scored 11 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 98.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.1 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 111.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.7 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Bulls Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (left thumb), Denzel Valentine: out for season (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out (right toe fracture).

Grizzlies Injuries: Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Kyle Anderson: out (right shoulder soreness).

