New York Knicks (16-64, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (22-58, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on New York looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Bulls are 16-34 against conference opponents. Chicago is 8-8 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knicks are 10-40 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks last in the Eastern Conference shooting 34 percent from 3-point range. In their last meeting on April 1, the Knicks won 113-105. Luke Kornet led New York with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaKarr Sampson is shooting 65.8 percent and averaging 23 points. Walter Lemon Jr. has averaged 14.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.0 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Dennis Smith Jr. leads the Knicks averaging 5.5 assists while scoring 14.2 points per game. Kevin Knox has averaged 2.1 made 3-pointers and scored 16.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 102 points, 44 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 104.5 points, 45.4 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 49.6 percent shooting.

Bulls Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: out (shoulder), Wendell Carter Jr.: out for season (left thumb), Denzel Valentine: out for season (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out for season (right toe fracture), Lauri Markkanen: out for season (illness), Zach LaVine: out (thigh/knee), Kris Dunn: day to day (back).

Knicks Injuries: Kadeem Allen: out (concussion), Lance Thomas: out (personal), Allonzo Trier: out (calf), Noah Vonleh: out (right ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out for season (sore groin), Emmanuel Mudiay: out (shoulder).

