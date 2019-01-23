Atlanta Hawks (14-32, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-36, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on Atlanta looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

The Bulls are 8-19 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is 4-19 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks are 6-19 on the road. Atlanta is 6-2 in one-possession games. In their last meeting on Oct. 27, the Bulls won 97-85. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine is scoring 22.9 points and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Lauri Markkanen has scored 16.6 points and added 6.6 rebounds while shooting 44.3 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

John Collins ranks first on the Hawks averaging 18.8 points and is adding 10.4 rebounds. Alex Len has averaged 7.1 rebounds and added 11.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 110.4 points, 47.8 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 103.5 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points on 51.0 percent shooting.

Bulls Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (left thumb), Denzel Valentine: out for season (ankle).

Hawks Injuries: Kent Bazemore: out (ankle), Kevin Huerter: day to day (sore neck), Miles Plumlee: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

