Detroit Pistons (29-31, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (15-47, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Detroit will play at the Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavaliers have gone 11-29 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.7 percent from deep, led by Collin Sexton shooting 39.2 percent from 3-point range.

The Pistons are 5-5 against the rest of the division. Detroit is 9-16 in games decided by 10 points or more. In their last meeting on Nov. 19, the Pistons won 113-102. Andre Drummond scored a team-high 23 points for Detroit in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 18.6 points per game while shooting 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. Sexton has averaged 18.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39.0 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Drummond has shot 52.9 percent and is averaging 17.5 points for the Pistons. Reggie Jackson has averaged three made 3-pointers and scored 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 113.6 points, 44 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

Cavaliers Injuries: John Henson: out (wrist), Tristan Thompson: out (foot), Ante Zizic: out (concussion), Kevin Love: out (left foot-rest).

Pistons Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

