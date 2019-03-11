Toronto Raptors (48-19, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (16-50, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Toronto will play at the Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavaliers have gone 12-32 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland is third in the Eastern Conference shooting 36 percent from downtown, led by Brandon Knight shooting 42.1 percent from 3-point range.

The Raptors are 21-12 in road games. Toronto ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 49.3 points in the paint per game, led by Pascal Siakam averaging 10.3. The Raptors won the last meeting between these two teams 126-110 on Dec. 21. Kawhi Leonard led Toronto to the win with a 37-point performance.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Dellavedova leads the Cavaliers with 4.2 assists and scores 7.3 points per game. Jordan Clarkson has averaged 18.2 points and collected 3.9 rebounds while shooting 43.4 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Leonard has shot 49.7 percent and is averaging 27.1 points for the Raptors. Kyle Lowry has averaged 8.9 assists and scored 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 45 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 48.5 percent shooting.

Cavaliers Injuries: Matthew Dellavedova: day to day (concussion), John Henson: out (wrist), Tristan Thompson: day to day (foot), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (chest).

Raptors Injuries: Fred VanVleet: out (left thumb soreness), Kawhi Leonard: out (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

