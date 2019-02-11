New York Knicks (10-45, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-45, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup against New York after losing four games in a row.

The Cavaliers have gone 9-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 4-3 in games decided by less than four points.

The Knicks are 6-23 in road games. New York is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference shooting 33.7 percent from 3-point range. The Cavaliers won the last meeting between these two squads 113-106 on Dec. 12. Jordan Clarkson led the way with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love is scoring 16.0 points and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Collin Sexton has averaged 15.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 37.1 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Dennis Smith Jr. has shot 40.9 percent and is averaging 19.3 points for the Knicks. Kevin Knox has scored 13.5 points and added 4.2 rebounds while shooting 32.2 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 0-10, averaging 96.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 99.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 22 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 49.5 percent shooting.

Cavaliers Injuries: John Henson: out (wrist), Tristan Thompson: out (foot), Cedi Osman: day to day (ankle).

Knicks Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: out (groin), Emmanuel Mudiay: out (left shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.