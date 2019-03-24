Cleveland Cavaliers (19-54, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (54-19, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers play the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are 36-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference with 40.1 defensive rebounds per game, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 10.4.

The Cavaliers are 4-11 against the rest of the division. Cleveland ranks third in the Eastern Conference shooting 36 percent from deep. Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers shooting 41.9 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brook Lopez leads the Bucks averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 12.5 points per game while shooting 36.8 percent from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo has averaged 23.9 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 47.3 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers scoring 17.8 points and grabbing 10.9 rebounds. Sexton has averaged 23.3 points and added 2.4 rebounds while shooting 54.1 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, 41.4 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 51.5 rebounds, 25 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 42.9 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: Pau Gasol: out (ankle), Nikola Mirotic: out (left thumb), Donte DiVincenzo: out (heel), Malcolm Brogdon: out (heel), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (right ankle sprain).

Cavaliers Injuries: Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), John Henson: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.