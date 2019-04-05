Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers square off in Western Conference action at the Staples Center.

The Clippers are 27-22 in Western Conference games. The Clippers average 14.5 turnovers per game and are 18-10 when they turn the ball over less than their opponents.

The Lakers have gone 23-26 against Western Conference opponents. The Lakers are second in the Western Conference with 36.4 defensive rebounds per game, led by LeBron James averaging 7.4. The Clippers won 113-105 in the last matchup between these two teams on March 4. Danilo Gallinari led the Clippers with 23 points and James led the Lakers with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lou Williams has averaged 20.2 points and 2.9 rebounds for the Clippers. Gallinari has averaged 20.6 points and collected 6.8 rebounds while shooting 44.6 percent over the last 10 games for the Clippers.

JaVale McGee ranks second on the Lakers with 7.6 rebounds and averages 11.8 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has averaged 17.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.7 percent over the last 10 games for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 111.7 points, 47.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 118.4 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Clippers Injuries: Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee), Patrick Beverley: day to day (hip).

Lakers Injuries: Reggie Bullock: day to day (foot), Brandon Ingram: out for season (deep venous thrombosis (dvt)), Josh Hart: out for season (knee), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (foot), Lonzo Ball: out (left ankle), LeBron James: out for season (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.