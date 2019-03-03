Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet, left, shoots a three-point basket as New York Knicks guard Emmanuel Mudiay defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Rookie Landry Shamet scored all of his 21 points on 3-pointers, Danilo Gallinari added 20 and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Knicks 128-107 on Sunday, sending New York to its 50th loss of the season.

Shamet and Gallinari combined for 27 of the Clippers’ 38 points in the first quarter when they raced to a 38-20 lead.

Shamet scored 18 of his 21 points in the opening 12 minutes. Shamet, acquired from Philadelphia last month in the Tobias Harris trade, tied the franchise record for threes in a quarter (six) and a half (seven).

His seven 3-pointers set a franchise rookie record for 3s in a single game.

Damyean Dotson scored 17 points, Noah Vonleh added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Mitchell Robinson had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Knicks, the worst team in the Eastern Conference at 13-50. Only Phoenix, the West’s worst team, has lost more games (51) this season.

The Clippers led 82-46 at halftime, the second-most points in the first half in franchise history and the most in any half since a club-record 87 on April 14, 1987, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

They tied a franchise record with 14 3-pointers in the half and their nine 3s in the first quarter set a franchise record for the most in any quarter.

The Clippers’ 38-point lead in the second quarter was their largest of the game.

With most of the starters resting in the fourth, Montrezl Harrell scored 10 of his 18 points for the Clippers. Lou Williams added 18 points. Ivica Zubac had 11 rebounds and Patrick Beverley added 10 rebounds.

The Knicks outscored the Clippers 61-46 in the second half when they were in catch-up mode.

TIP-INS

Knicks: C DeAndre Jordan (sprained left ankle) missed his fourth straight game. He’s day-to-day. Jordan is averaging 11.8 points and 12.0 rebounds in eight games with New York since being traded by Dallas on Jan. 31. Jordan, who spent 10 years with the Clippers, watched from the bench and smiled when Clipper Darrell shouted, “Hey, I paid my money and I want to see DeAndre Jordan!”

Clippers: They scored 38 points in the first quarter, just off their season high of 42 for a quarter against Boston on Feb. 9. ... They improved to 10-1 vs the Knicks dating to the start of the 2013-14 season. ... LA has won 17 of its last 19 matchups with New York at Staples Center, its best record against any opponent at home over the last 20 years.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Sacramento on Monday in the second game of a back-to-back.

Clippers: Play their Staples Center co-tenant the Lakers as the visiting team on Monday in their second back-to-back in a week.

