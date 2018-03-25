Wizards guard Bradley Beal was just 5 for 17 from the field in Sunday night’s loss. He scored 14 points. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

New York Knicks guard Trey Burke shot a look at the Washington Wizards’ bench, a staredown that he has likely been saving for the entire 2017-18 season.

In the closing seconds Sunday night, when Burke, who spent one year in Washington as a backup point guard, moved around a reaching Kelly Oubre Jr. and scored the back-breaking layup against his former team, he appeared to flex his arms ever so slightly toward the silenced baseline fans. But he saved the dagger for his stunned former teammates on the sideline. A look that provided the finishing touches to a night inside Capital One Arena that ended in boos.

Washington lost, 101-97, to the Knicks, falling apart in the end behind bad defense that was matched only by the Wizards’ lack of shooting.

Washington led 95-94 in the final minute, but Oubre committed the foul with 35 seconds left that gave Burke a three-point play. Then as the Knicks pulled ahead by three points and Otto Porter Jr. had a chance to cut into that lead, he missed both free throw attempts with 3.8 seconds remaining.

Shooting hampered the Wizards all night (they connected on only 42.5 percent of their attempts from the field). Bradley Beal finished 5 for 17, and Porter was 5 for 13.

The weekend was meant to be a celebration. On Friday, the team retired Phil Chenier’s No. 45. Then during halftime Sunday, the surviving members of the 1978 championship Washington Bullets team took to the court. Everyone except for Wes Unseld, who could not attend but sent a video message, soaked up the appreciation for the 40th anniversary of the franchise’s only title.

The commemoration of the past served as a temporary respite from the present state of the Wizards, who struggled against a Knicks opponent that improved to just 27-47.

For the 25th straight game, John Wall did not put on a Wizards uniform, but the guard’s return from his knee rehabilitation cannot come quickly enough for a team that has lost three straight and fallen to a 40-33 record for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

When the Wizards faced the worst-case scenario of Wall’s injury, forced to play without their franchise point guard for two months, they rallied in the adversity. Coach Scott Brooks tweaked the playbook slightly to maximize ball sharing, and the team thrived in this “Everybody Eats” era by winning nine of its next 12 games. By the start of March, these Wizards, fueled on the belief that they had more than enough to win without Wall, resided in fourth place in the East.

This adrenaline, however, has since perished. And like a carton of milk past its expiration date, the Wizards’ spoiled mojo has stunk up the place.

Before facing the Knicks, Washington completed 13 consecutive games against playoff-caliber teams and finished 6-7. The New York matchup ended that stretch, but the Wizards’ mounting problems continued even against this lottery-destined team.

In consecutive losses against the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets, the Wizards spent quarters in a fight just to score. On Sunday, the offense, which once flowed with beautiful ball movement and good looks immediately following Wall’s absence, relied too heavily on jump shots. Although the Wizards could justify the decision to take these looks, with many of them being open, their inaccuracy should have made players think twice about attempting so many.

In the first quarter, Washington missed nine shots outside the paint and led 21-19. But as the misses piled up, the Wizards’ advantage disappeared.

Midway through the second quarter, Beal came around a screen for an open look from the three-point arc and missed. On the other end, Knicks forward Michael Beasley faked Mike Scott and drilled an open baseline jumper and the Wizards trailed by eight.

Later, when Beal misfired on another jumper to close the half 2 for 7 from the field, Porter grabbed the offensive rebound, but his extra pass ended up in the hands of Tim Hardaway Jr. The turnover transitioned into a Knicks layup, and the Wizards trailed by nine points.

At the lowest point, when the Wizards were barely shooting over 41 percent, the deficit grew to a dozen. Then as the Knicks cooled off for a stretch in the third quarter, missing nine of 10 shots, Washington blew several opportunities to take over the lead.

Finally, with less than 4½ minutes to play, Beal connected on his first three-pointer of the game, tying the score at 88. However, Washington did not survive the back and forth while Burke, who scored six of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, earned revenge against his former team.