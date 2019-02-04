Atlanta Hawks (16-35, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (22-29, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. Eastern

The Wizards are 15-18 in conference matchups. Washington is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 8-22 in road games. Atlanta allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 118.1 points and allowing opponents to shoot 47.6 percent. The Wizards earned a victory in the last matchup between these two teams on Jan. 2. Bradley Beal led Washington with 24 points and Alex Len led Atlanta with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Ariza is second on the Wizards with 5.8 rebounds and averages 14.9 points. Thomas Bryant has averaged 7.5 rebounds and added 11 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

Trae Young ranks first on the Hawks with 7.4 assists and scores 16.7 points. John Collins is shooting 60.0 percent and has averaged 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 116.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.7 points on 49.5 percent shooting.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 112.8 points, 41.2 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

Wizards Injuries: Markieff Morris: out (neck stiffness), Dwight Howard: out (back), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (left big toe sprain), John Wall: out for season (sore left heel).

Hawks Injuries: Tyler Dorsey: day to day (knee), Miles Plumlee: out (knee).

