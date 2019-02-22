Los Angeles Clippers (32-27, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (23-36, 14th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Friday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Conley and the Grizzlies will play host to Lou Williams and conference foe Los Angeles.

The Grizzlies have gone 14-15 at home at the FedExForum. Memphis is 5-7 in one-possession games.

The Clippers are 20-18 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles averages 45.1 rebounds per game and is 20-7 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents. The Grizzlies won the last meeting between these two squads 96-86 on Dec. 5. Conley led Memphis to the win with a 22-point game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conley leads the Grizzlies with 2.1 made 3-pointers and averages 19.9 points while shooting 35.4 percent from beyond the arc. Avery Bradley has averaged 18.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 53.2 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Williams leads the Clippers with 5.3 assists and scores 19.9 points. Montrezl Harrell has scored 17.7 points and totaled 6.3 rebounds while shooting 64.0 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 116 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, eight steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 100.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

Grizzlies Injuries: Tyler Dorsey: day to day (knee), Jonas Valanciunas: out (personal), Jevon Carter: day to day (knee), Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Joakim Noah: day to day (heel), Kyle Anderson: out (right shoulder soreness).

Clippers Injuries: Wilson Chandler: out (quad), Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.