Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) shoots ahead of New Orleans Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (Brandon Dill/Associated Press)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Guard Mike Conley says Grizzlies owner Robert Pera had told both he and center Marc Gasol that they will be mentioned in potential trade talks before reports that Memphis will be listening to offers for the NBA’s longest-tenured teammates.

Conley said Wednesday after shoot-around that Pera called him Tuesday to alert him to the Grizzlies’ intentions.

Gasol declined to share details of his conversations with the Grizzlies owner, saying he considers those private. Gasol, who can opt out of his contract this summer, says he had not asked to be traded.

Conley and Gasol are the Grizzlies’ remaining cornerstone players having played their entire careers with Memphis. ESPN.com reported late Tuesday afternoon that the Grizzlies were open to trading the veterans.

Since starting the season 12-5, Memphis has gone 7-23.

