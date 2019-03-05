Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) is fouled as he drives between Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, from left, and forwards Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (Brandon Dill/Associated Press)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mike Conley scored 19 of his career-high 40 points in the fourth quarter as Memphis used a late rally to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-111 Tuesday night.

Conley made six of his seven shots in the fourth as Memphis erased a nine-point Portland lead in the final quarter with a 38-25 scoring advantage in the period.

Delon Wright matched his career high with 25 points and Jonas Valanciunas finished with 17.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 27 points, while Damian Lillard added 24. Maurice Harkless finished with 20 points.

The Trail Blazers closed out a seven-game trip, their longest of the season.

Portland held the lead through three quarters and led 86-82 entering the fourth.

The momentum shifted in Memphis’ favor in the middle of the fourth. Conley hit a floater to cap 11-2 run that erased the Portland lead. After a few lead changes, Memphis pulled away, with the key basket coming on a 4-point play by Conley with 1:38 left for a 113-107 lead.

Portland opened the game pounding the ball inside and that resulted in an early double-digit lead. Throughout most of the game, the Trail Blazers got to the rim easily on drives.

Memphis made a dent in the Portland advantage, but the Trail Blazers carried a 63-61 lead into halftime. Conley had 16 points to lead Memphis, while McCollum led Portland with 14 points.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Al-Farouq Aminu connected on a 3-pointer in the first quarter, giving him 403 in his Portland career. That tied him with Martell Webster for 10th place on the franchise list for 3-pointers made. . Portland ended the road trip with a 5-2 record, matching the best seven-game road trip in franchise history. . Portland had 25 assists, the 26th game in which they have recorded at least 25 assists.

Grizzlies: Announced before the game that F Kyle Anderson, who missed his 14th straight game with right shoulder soreness, will receive an anesthetic injection in hopes of relieving the pain. The team said another medical update would be made in two weeks. . Conley returned after missing the loss at Oklahoma City on Sunday with general soreness. . Conley’s previous career high was 38 points at Phoenix on Jan. 30, 2017.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Grizzlies: Host the Utah Jazz on Friday

