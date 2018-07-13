LAS VEGAS — Trips to Las Vegas feel better when they end on a win.

The consolation round of the NBA Summer League gave teams a chance to experience that Friday. They had already been eliminated from the chance to win the tournament championship, but at least some can head to the airport on a high note.

Many of the top performers on the teams who played Friday were already done for the week, sitting out the games so as not to risk injuries.

The winners’ bracket of the tournament resumes with six second-round games Saturday.

Friday’s results:

SUNS 90, SPURS 55

Phoenix blew open the game by outscoring the Spurs 29-9 in the second quarter to finish 4-1.

No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton rested along with second-year forward Josh Jackson. Javonte Green led Phoenix with 20 points. Shaquille Harrison had 13, Davon Reed 11 and Jack Cooley 10.

The Spurs rested first-round pick Lonnie Walker IV and finished 1-4.

KNICKS 102, PELICANS 83

With first-round pick Kevin Knox already done after a strong Summer League, second-round pick Mitchell Robinson finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for the Knicks. Damyean Dotson added 15 points, while New York (2-3) was paced by Daniel Ochefu (22 points) and Tyrius Walker (16).

Second-year guard Frank Ntilikina also was held out.

Garlon Green scored 23 points for the Pelicans (2-3) with Cheick Diallo sitting out after some strong performances.

PACERS 116, NETS 79

CJ Wilcox scored 22 points as the Pacers sent the Nets home winless.

Wilcox made six 3-pointers and Henry Sims added 21 points for the Pacers (2-3), who rested first-round pick Aaron Holiday and TJ Leaf in a game they led by as much as 41 points.

Tyler Davis scored 19 points for Brooklyn (0-5).

MAVERICKS 96, WIZARDS 92

Jalen Jones scored 21 points for the Mavericks (2-3) on the day he was waived.

Josh Adams also scored 21 for Dallas, while Kostas Antetokounmpo finished with 10 on the day he was signed to a two-way contract by the Mavericks.

Thomas Bryant finished with 22 points for the Wizards (1-4).

___

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.