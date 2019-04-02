Denver Nuggets (51-25, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (52-24, first in the Western Conference)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Denver. He currently ranks third in the NBA averaging 27.9 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 31-16 against Western Conference teams. Golden State is 31-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Nuggets are 20-18 on the road. Denver is second in the Western Conference with 27.4 assists per game, led by Nikola Jokic averaging 7.4. The Warriors won the last meeting between these two teams 122-105 on March 8. Klay Thompson led Golden State to the win with a 39-point game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry has averaged 27.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Kevin Durant is shooting 51.8 percent and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Malik Beasley is second on the Nuggets averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 11.2 points per game and shooting 40.1 percent from beyond the arc. Jokic has averaged 5.9 assists and scored 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 101.3 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 45 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points on 42.3 percent shooting.

Warriors Injuries: Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral), Andre Iguodala: day to day (toe).

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray: day to day (ankle), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.