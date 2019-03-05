Boston Celtics (38-26, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (44-19, first in the Western Conference)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Boston. He currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 28.4 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 23-8 at home. Golden State leads the Western Conference averaging 118.6 points and shooting 48.9 percent.

The Celtics have gone 14-16 away from home. Boston ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 16.1 fast break points per game, led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.4. The Warriors defeated the Celtics 115-111 in their last meeting on Jan. 26. Kevin Durant led Golden State with 33 points and Irving paced Boston scoring 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry leads the Warriors averaging 5.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 28.4 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from beyond the arc. Durant has averaged 26 points and 5 rebounds while shooting 49.3 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Irving has averaged 23.4 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Celtics. Al Horford has averaged 4.3 assists and scored 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 3-7, averaging 108.1 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25 assists, eight steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 115.8 points, 44 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

Warriors Injuries: Alfonzo McKinnie: day to day (hip), Kevon Looney: out (pelvic), Klay Thompson: day to day (right knee soreness), Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral), Andre Iguodala: day to day (back).

Celtics Injuries: None listed.

