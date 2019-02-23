Houston Rockets (33-25, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (42-16, first in the Western Conference)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with Houston. He ranks third in the league scoring 28.8 points per game.

The Warriors are 26-11 in conference games. Golden State is 42-11 in games when they score more than 100 points.

The Rockets are 21-17 in conference games. Houston is 31-17 when scoring 100 or more points. In their last meeting on Jan. 3, the Rockets won 135-134. James Harden led Houston with 44 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry leads the Warriors averaging 5.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 28.8 points per game while shooting 45 percent from beyond the arc. Kevin Durant has averaged 26.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 55.3 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Clint Capela ranks second on the Rockets averaging 17.5 points and has added 12.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Chris Paul has averaged 7.3 assists and scored 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 116 points, 40 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 119.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 43.9 percent shooting.

Warriors Injuries: Jacob Evans III: day to day (left pelvic soreness), Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral).

Rockets Injuries: Iman Shumpert: out (right knee soreness), James Harden: day to day (cervical strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.