Golden State Warriors (53-24, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (35-43, 11th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Los Angeles. He’s third in the NBA scoring 27.7 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 8-6 against division opponents. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the NBA with 36.3 defensive rebounds per game, led by LeBron James averaging 7.4.

The Warriors are 11-3 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Golden State averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 25-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents. The Warriors won 115-101 in the last matchup between these two teams on Feb. 2. Klay Thompson led Golden State with 28 points and Brandon Ingram led Los Angeles with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rajon Rondo is averaging 9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has averaged 18.9 points and totaled 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44.6 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Curry has averaged 27.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Draymond Green has averaged 6.6 assists and scored 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 115.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 31 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 41.3 percent shooting.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 112.4 points, 46 rebounds, 26.8 assists, nine steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Lakers Injuries: Brandon Ingram: out for season (deep venous thrombosis (dvt)), Tyson Chandler: day to day (illness), Josh Hart: out for season (knee), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (foot), Lonzo Ball: out (left ankle), LeBron James: out for season (groin).

Warriors Injuries: Andrew Bogut: out (rest), Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral), Shaun Livingston: out (rest).

