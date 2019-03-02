Memphis Grizzlies (24-39, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (27-34, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Dallas and Memphis face off at the American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks are 21-10 on their home court. Dallas is 5-4 in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies are 5-7 against the rest of their division. Memphis is second in the NBA allowing 104.1 points and holding opponents to 45 percent shooting. The Grizzlies won the last meeting between these two teams 98-88 on Nov. 19. Mike Conley scored 28 points to help lead Memphis to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks with 7.3 rebounds and averages 20.9 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. has averaged 15.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 37.2 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Conley has shot 42.7 percent and is averaging 20.2 points for the Grizzlies. Delon Wright has averaged 4.6 rebounds and added 8.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 104.5 points, 44.3 rebounds, 23 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 105.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.2 assists, six steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Mavericks Injuries: Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (illness), Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg).

Grizzlies Injuries: Avery Bradley: day to day (knee), Ivan Rabb: day to day (heel), Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (right quad soreness), Kyle Anderson: out (right shoulder soreness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.