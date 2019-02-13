Miami Heat (25-29, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (26-30, 11th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. Eastern

The Mavericks have gone 20-8 at the American Airlines Center. Dallas averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 15-6 when they win the turnover battle.

The Heat have gone 14-13 away from home. Miami is seventh in the NBA with 46.7 rebounds per game, led by Hassan Whiteside averaging 12.6. The two teams meet for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is second on the Mavericks with 5.5 assists and scores 20.8 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. has averaged 11.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 30.1 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Whiteside leads the Heat averaging 13.1 points and is adding 12.6 rebounds. Josh Richardson has averaged 2.6 made 3-pointers and has scored 17 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 3-7, averaging 101.5 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24 assists, seven steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 105.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points on 43.2 percent shooting.

Mavericks Injuries: Salah Mejri: day to day (not with team), Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg).

Heat Injuries: Goran Dragic: out (knee), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (right knee bone bruises).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.