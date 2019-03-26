Sacramento Kings (36-37, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (29-44, 14th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Dallas and Sacramento meet at the American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks are 22-14 on their home court. Dallas averages 44.8 rebounds per game and is 24-16 when winning the rebound battle.

The Kings have gone 19-25 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 15-15 in games decided by at least 10 points. The Kings won 116-100 in the last meeting between these two teams on March 21. Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 29 points and Justin Jackson led Dallas with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is shooting 42.6 percent and averaging 21 points. Dwight Powell is shooting 64.4 percent and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Hield leads the Kings averaging 20.9 points and has added 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. De’Aaron Fox has averaged 18.5 points and totaled 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45.0 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 114.4 points, 48 rebounds, 25 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 111.6 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, six steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Mavericks Injuries: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out for season (leg), Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg), Luka Doncic: day to day (knee).

Kings Injuries: Harry Giles: day to day (left thigh contusion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

