Minnesota Timberwolves (34-43, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (31-46, 14th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Dallas and Minnesota meet at the American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks have gone 16-31 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 11-20 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Timberwolves have gone 10-29 away from home. Minnesota is fourth in the Western Conference with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game, led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 3.5. The Mavericks won 119-115 in the previous matchup between these two teams on Jan. 11. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 29 points and Towns led Minnesota with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Powell is averaging 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic has averaged 16 points and 7 rebounds while shooting 27.4 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Towns leads the Timberwolves with 12.5 rebounds and averages 24.4 points. Dario Saric is shooting 45.7 percent and has averaged 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 110.7 points, 45 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 113.7 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 5.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Mavericks Injuries: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out for season (leg), Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (mouth), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg), Luka Doncic: day to day (thigh).

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out for season (ankle), Jeff Teague: out for season (left foot inflammation), Taj Gibson: out (calf), Luol Deng: out (sore left achilles), Derrick Rose: out for season (right elbow soreness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.