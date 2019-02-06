Charlotte Hornets (26-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (24-28, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE:

The Mavericks are 18-7 on their home court. Dallas is 4-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 7-18 on the road. Charlotte averages 44.4 rebounds per game and is 17-5 when out-rebounding opponents. The Mavericks won the last meeting between these two squads 122-84 on Jan. 2. Dennis Smith Jr. led the way with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Barnes leads the Mavericks averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and averages 17.8 points while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc. Luka Doncic has averaged 6.4 assists and scored 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Kemba Walker is averaging 24.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Hornets. Marvin Williams has averaged 2.5 made 3-pointers and has scored 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 108.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.2 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 106.6 points, 46.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 43.2 percent shooting.

Mavericks Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg).

Hornets Injuries: Tony Parker: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.